MarriageLicenses
  • Isaiah Thomas Christian Barron, 21, of Fredericktown to Sydney Lee Neal, 18, of Fredericktown
  • Daniel Emmett Berry, 54, of Fredericktown to Dina Earline Hansil, 45, of Fredericktown
  • James Robert Neel, 39, of Fredericktown to Abby Louise Stephens, 23, of Fredericktown
  • Michael Glen Bingham, 32, of Fredericktown to Katherine Marie Grechus, 28, of Fredericktown
  • Hunter Logan Goodin, 22, of Drew, Mississippi to Jessica Marie Sawyer, 27, of Sallis, Mississippi
