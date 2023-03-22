- Carter Nathaniel Hovis, 25, of Fredericktown, to Brook Christine Tonjum, 28, of Fredericktown
- Thomas Joseph Pruett Jr., 38, of Fredericktown, to Tara Marie Hale, 38, of Fredericktown
- Keith Anthony Wilson 11, 34, of Marquand, to Nichole Lynn Sides, 33, of Marquand
Marriage Licenses
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, recorder of deeds
