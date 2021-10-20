Marriage Licenses
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, recorder of deeds
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Thomas Eugene LaChance, 81, died Thursday, October 7, 2021, in Arcadia, Missouri. He was born May 3, 1940 in Potosi, Missouri, the son of Jose…
Tyler Patrick McKibbin, 33, of Anna, Illinois to Cristen Mae Pense, 28, of FredericktownRyan Matthew Thompson, 33, of Fredericktown to Taylor …
WD: David R. Lewis Jr. & wife to Kyle Stephens & wifeWD: Jeffrey H. Abney & wife to Scott Putnam & wifeWD: EN Investments, LLC…
Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis talked to members of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce about intruder training and work place safet…
Mary Louise “Betty” Cluck, 86, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at her home near Fredericktown. She was born October 14, 1934, in Fredericktown,…
Quail Forever Wildlife Biologist Rachel Settle said Quail Forever is much more than just a quail organization but instead considers itself the…
- Updated
The Route C bridge over the St. Francis River near Jewett sustained extensive damage during excavation, resulting in full closure of the bridg…
Junior Shell has worked for the City of Fredericktown for 22 years and has worked at the Water Treatment Plant the entire time.
The Washington political establishment just doesn’t understand Missouri.