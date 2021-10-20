 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses
  • Nathan Scot Vomund, 29, of Fredericktown to Kaitlyn Lorraine Simpson, 27, of Fredericktown
  • David Christopher Summerfield, 52, of Fredericktown to Tana Lee Hudson, 45, of Fredericktown
  • Steven Jay Russell, 67, of Fredericktown to Marlene Lynette Long, 52, of Fredericktown
