Marriage Licenses

  • Kaleb Lee Francis, 26, of Fredericktown, to Rachel Elizabeth Hamilton, 23, of Fredericktown
  • Brandon Isaiah Goesmann, 30, of Fredericktown, to Carissa Laree Janis, 27, of Fredericktown
