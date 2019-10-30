{{featured_button_text}}
MarriageLicenses
  • Shawn David Torrez, 50, of Fredericktown to Anna Marie Kendall, 46, of Fredericktown
  • Robert Wayne Howard, 37, of Fredericktown to Whitney Michelle McClanahand, 32, of Fredericktown
  • William Craig Vance, 21, of Fredericktown to Krista Ann Flores, 21, of Fredericktown
