- Keith Anthony Wilson II, 34, of Marquand to Nichole Lynn Sides, 33, of Marquand
- Geoffrey Bennett Fields, 43, of Fredericktown to Rebecca Jane Boatright, 42, of Fredericktown
- Danny Lee Gruenke, 48, of Fredericktown to Carrie Colleen Bloom, 47, of Fredericktown
- Dylan Ray Steele, 22, of Fredericktown to Elizabeth Kay Snyder, 21, of Fredericktown
MARRIAGE LICENSES
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
