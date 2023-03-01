Related to this story

Amelia Jane Umfleet, 30, died Friday, February 17, 2023. She was born July 26, 1992, the daughter of Stanley Umfleet and Jeanne (Pigg) Tripp.

Loy M. Cooper Jr., 79, died Thursday, February 16, 2023 in Fredericktown. He was born August 12, 1943 in Millcreek, Missouri, the son of Loy M…