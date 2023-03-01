- Eddie Shane Golightly, 57, of Fredericktown, to Tami Rena Duvall, 53, of Fredericktown
- Christopher Ryan Kelly, 38, of Bowling Green, Missouri, to Melissa Jane White, 34, of Fredericktown
Marriage Licenses
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, recorder of deeds
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
An area man faces child molestation and sodomy charges after allegedly forcing sexual contact on a child less than 14 years old at a Frederick…
Amelia Jane Umfleet, 30, died Friday, February 17, 2023. She was born July 26, 1992, the daughter of Stanley Umfleet and Jeanne (Pigg) Tripp.
Three teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident, Friday night.
Loy M. Cooper Jr., 79, died Thursday, February 16, 2023 in Fredericktown. He was born August 12, 1943 in Millcreek, Missouri, the son of Loy M…
The Madison County MU Extension Council held its annual dinner, Friday night at Pinecrest Camp.