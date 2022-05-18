Marriage Licenses

Provided by Saundra Ivison, recorder of deeds
- Gregory Scott Cloninger, 60, of Fredericktown, to Jody Robin Lombardo, 53, of Fredericktown
Robert “Bob” Starkey, 81, died May 1, 2022. He was born May 29, 1940 in Marquand, Missouri, the son of Roy and Nellie Starkey.
Timothy Dale Bacon, 57, died April 15, 2022. He was born September 1, 1964 in Fredericktown, the son of Rollin Rock and Margie (Kennon) Bacon.
The Fredericktown City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting, May 9.
I was blessed to have a mentor during my college path to education that had many years of experience in various fields of learning.
After the anticipated wait for The Station to open for business, the community has finally been able to enjoy the yummy drinks and food from t…
Cap America, Inc. announced Paige Mendenhall has been promoted to sporting goods supervisor.
Cap America, Inc. announced Meghan Terry has been promoted to assistant embroidery manager.
As the April showers make way for the May flowers, everyone in Madison County gears up for Azalea Festival weekend and this year was no exception.
Stevie Lynn Thompson
