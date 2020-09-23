 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses
Marriage Licenses

  • Dylan Leon Mills, 33, of Fredericktown to Sarah Elizabeth Minx, 34, of Fredericktown
  • Kenneth Irving Harman, 23, of Fredericktown to Casandra Marie Rau, 22, of Farmington
  • Wyatt Kole Boushie, 21, of Fredericktown to Emily Nicole Winkelman, 22, of Fredericktown
  • George Jason DeSpain, 41, of Moore, Oklahoma to Katharine Ann Cox, 44, of Moore, Oklahoma
  • Claude Edward Settle, 56, of High Ridge to Laurie Leigh Walker, 55, of Fredericktown
