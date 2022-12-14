 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage Licenses

MarriageLicenses
  • Caleb Michael Reese, 22, of Fort Hood, Texas, to Ryleigh Mae Long, 19, of Fredericktown
  • Joshua Mark Kemp, 36, of Fredericktown, to Brianna Jasmine Martin, 23, of Fredericktown
  • Aaron Christopher Maize, 26, of Fredericktown, to Abby Lynn Robbs, 23, of Fredericktown
  • Brandon Lee Watson, 28, of Fredericktown, to April Dawn Tripp, 26, of Fredericktown
  • Zachary Taylor Proffer, 27, of Fredericktown, to Bailey Ranae Loretta Davis, 22, of Fredericktown
