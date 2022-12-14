- Caleb Michael Reese, 22, of Fort Hood, Texas, to Ryleigh Mae Long, 19, of Fredericktown
- Joshua Mark Kemp, 36, of Fredericktown, to Brianna Jasmine Martin, 23, of Fredericktown
- Aaron Christopher Maize, 26, of Fredericktown, to Abby Lynn Robbs, 23, of Fredericktown
- Brandon Lee Watson, 28, of Fredericktown, to April Dawn Tripp, 26, of Fredericktown
- Zachary Taylor Proffer, 27, of Fredericktown, to Bailey Ranae Loretta Davis, 22, of Fredericktown
Marriage Licenses
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, recorder of deeds
