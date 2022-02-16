- Mario L. Nusetti Gomez, 18, of Fredericktown, to Angel Candis Hedgcoth, 19, of Fredericktown
- Jeffrey Scott Moyers, 35, of Fredericktown to Bonnie Marie Hancock, 37, of Fredericktown
Marriage Licenses
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, recorder of deeds
