Marriage Licenses

  • Ethan Don Humphrey, 31, of Fredericktown, to Brianna Christine Murphy, 26, of Fredericktown
  • Logan Neel Brown, 25, of Fredericktown, to Adrienne Danielle Royer, 23, of Fredericktown
