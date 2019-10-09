{{featured_button_text}}
MarriageLicenses
  • Clarence Glenn Johnson, 83, of Farmington to Shirley Mae Baxter, 78, of Farmington
  • Nathan Eugene Copeland, 34, of Fredericktown to Angela Lin Bucher, 39, of Fredericktown
  • Richard Werner Abeln III, 32, of Fredericktown to Aryan Cheyenne Black, 19, of Fredericktown

