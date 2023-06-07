- Bryant Paul Steffens, 32, of Fredericktown to Tiffany Danielle Stephens, 26, of Fredericktown
- Geoffrey James Tibbs, 26, of Fredericktown to Joanna Kate Royer, 25, of Fredericktown
- Jimmy Darold Bratcher II, 37, of Fredericktown to Shalynn De Bourbon, 40, of Fredericktown
- Brandon Thomas Vaughn, 37, of Fredericktown to Jessica Nicholle Dunnigan, 38, of Fredericktown
MARRIAGE LICENSES
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
