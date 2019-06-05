{{featured_button_text}}
MarriageLicenses
  • Michael Henry Winn, 22, of Lesterville to Cheyanne Faith Hall, 22, of Marquand
  • Layne Ryan Peppers, 23, of Fredericktown to Michelle Ann Wulfert, 21, of Fredericktown
  • James Richard Quinn, 38, of Fredericktown to Lyric Jacqualine Marie Ballew, 22, of Fredericktown
