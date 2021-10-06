 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses
  • Logan Ray Bowling, 20, of Fredericktown to Caylee Anna Wright, 20, of Fredericktown
  • Seth Michael Rieffer, 26, of Annapolis, Missouri to Kaci Lynn Thacker, 23, of Annapolis
  • Adam Joseph Ballew, 27, of Fredericktown to Reannon Nicole Lowery, 34, of Fredericktown
