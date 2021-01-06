Marriage Licenses
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
Madison County received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 23 as 80 vaccinations were given at Madison Medical Center thanks to a p…
- Updated
The Missouri Department of Conservation is extending the deadline to Jan. 15 for landowner enrollment into the Missouri Outdoor Recreational A…
On Monday, December 21, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on December 14, 2020. Presiding Commissioner Jason Gree…
WD: Randall C. Gaston, Jr. & wife, Trustees to Paul D. Richardson & wifeQCD: Dave Haislar & wife to David P. Haislar & wife, T…
- Updated
This is part one of the Madison County year in review, covering January-June, 2020. The second six months will be covered in the Jan. 6, 2021 …
- Updated
The Fredericktown girls and boys basketball teams each competed in the Central Christmas Tournament, which opened Saturday.
Madison County 911 answered a total of 1,659 calls for service for the month of November.
Wed, Dec 30: Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Beets, Corn, Garlic Bread, Citrus Salad or Cherry Strudel Bites.Thurs, Dec 31: Liver & Onions or Cho…
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the first major update to the agency’s Lead and Copper Rule (LCR) …