Marriage Licenses
Marriage Licenses

MarriageLicenses
  • Tracie Irvan Mesker Kimes, 21, of Fredericktown to Candice Diane Elise Mitcham, 20, of Fredericktown
  • Randall Leon Sanders, 49, of Fredericktown to Cherryl Javier Mendoza, 46, of Fredericktown
