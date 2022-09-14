 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage Licenses

  • William Mack Fox, 28, of Fredericktown, to Shelby Lynn Hendrick, 27, of Fredericktown
  • Michael Alexander Hall, 26, of Fredericktown, to Brittany Lynn Wanner, 27, of Fredericktown
  • Andrew Travis Cory Christos, 25, of Fredericktown, to Megan Renea Parson, 27, of Fredericktown
