- William Mack Fox, 28, of Fredericktown, to Shelby Lynn Hendrick, 27, of Fredericktown
- Michael Alexander Hall, 26, of Fredericktown, to Brittany Lynn Wanner, 27, of Fredericktown
- Andrew Travis Cory Christos, 25, of Fredericktown, to Megan Renea Parson, 27, of Fredericktown
Marriage Licenses
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, recorder of deeds
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Let’s talk about sugar. Madison County Health Department's Registered Dietitian Abigail Weekley hosted "Sweet Tooth," a class all about giving…
Tyler Samuel Freund, 32, of Ironton, Missouri, to Molly Elizabeth Boyd, 29, of FredericktownJordan Craig Moore, 37, of Prattville, Alabama, to…
Students at Fredericktown Elementary School spent the first two weeks of the school year reviewing expectations and practicing procedures to e…
The Fredericktown High School football team lost a close game to Herculaneum, Friday, here.
The safety of staff and students is always a top priority at Fredericktown R-I. With the support of the school board and community, the distri…
Linda Stidham, 69, died Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born October 29, 1952 in Alabama, the daughter of Lawrence and Hazel Blair.
The Madison County 4-H program participated in the Missouri 4-H Day of Service which is a day of both service and remembrance, seeking to hono…
The Fredericktown High School volleyball team won its first match of the season, 25-23, 25-15, 25-16, Monday at Herculaneum.
The FHS tennis team finished 2-2 in their most recent matches.
It’s getting harder to watch the news or flip through a newspaper without getting outraged over all of the insanity coming out of Washington. …