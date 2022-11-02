- Jacob Kyle Lunsford, 26, of Marquand, to Alyssa Paige Myers, 25, of Marquand
- Alana Faith Hovis, 28, of Fredericktown, to Mariea Lea Dawn Barlow, 24, of Fredericktown
- Gregory Gene Garcia, 45, of Fredericktown, to Charlene Ann Lamb, 40, of Fredericktown
- Caleb Michael Reese, 22, of Killeen, Texas, to Ryleigh Mae Long, 19, of Fredericktown
Marriage Licenses
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, recorder of deeds
