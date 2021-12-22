- Kaleb Dean Francis, 32, of Fredericktown to Angela Renee Keith, 38, of Fredericktown
- James Martin Snell Jr., 31, of Fredericktown to Jennetta Marie Browers, 30, of Fredericktown
- Michael Christopher Coons, 36, of Fredericktown to Rebecca Lynn Humphrey 42, of Fredericktown
- Gary Ray Hammers, 47, of Fredericktown to Tammy Renee Miniex, 43, of Fredericktown
Marriage Licenses
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, recorder of deeds
