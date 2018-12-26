Try 1 month for 99¢
MarriageLicenses
  • Ronald Eugene Duncan, 53, of Patton to Teresa Kay Willis, 49, of Fredericktown
  • Joshua David Keilholz, 19, of Fredericktown to Abigail Page Lee, 17, of Fredericktown
  • James Lee Metcalf, 61, of Fredericktown to Lisa Rae Price, 52, of Fredericktown

