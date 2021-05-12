 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage Licenses
0 comments

Marriage Licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MarriageLicenses
  • Michael Wayne Siliven, 39, of Fredericktown to Ashley Marie Hemingway, 35 of Fredericktown
  • James Allen Shoemaker, 25, of Fredericktown to Jenifer Rena Kimmel, 25 of Fredericktown
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Show time
Democrat News

Show time

  • Updated

The Kelly. A. Burlison Middle School Cafetorium was full of laughter last week during two performances of the middle school's spring play, "An…

It’s here again
Democrat News

It’s here again

For a rather small town in Southeast Missouri, the annual Azalea Festival is an exciting time of year for Fredericktown.

The Rev. Eddie Spain
Obituaries

The Rev. Eddie Spain

The Rev. Eddie Spain, 73, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Evelyn’s House Care Center in St. Louis. He was born July 12, 194…

Mary Ann Neville
Obituaries

Mary Ann Neville

Mary Ann Neville, 86, of St. Louis, died Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Hawthorne Place in St. Louis. She was born December 4, 1934, in St. Louis to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News