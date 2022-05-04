 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage Licenses

  • Gregory Scott Cloninger, 65, of Fredericktown, to Jody Robin Lombardo, 53, of Fredericktown
  • Kenneth Edward Cunningham, 53, of Fredericktown to Lori Linn Stricker, 47, of Fredericktown
  • Wyatt Jeffrey Byford, 24, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Mattie Kay Barnes, 25, of Fort Dodge, Iowa
  • Lawrence Robert Thurman, 38, of Fredericktown, to Stormy Marie Maberry, 30, of Fredericktown
  • Christopher Charles Ball, 43, of Pilot Knob, Missouri, to Andria Marie Brownlee, 44, of Pilot Knob, Missouri
  • Jerry Gilbert Pritchett Jr., 38, of Fredericktown, to Kayla Marie Hughey, 26, of Fredericktown
