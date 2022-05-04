- Gregory Scott Cloninger, 65, of Fredericktown, to Jody Robin Lombardo, 53, of Fredericktown
- Kenneth Edward Cunningham, 53, of Fredericktown to Lori Linn Stricker, 47, of Fredericktown
- Wyatt Jeffrey Byford, 24, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Mattie Kay Barnes, 25, of Fort Dodge, Iowa
- Lawrence Robert Thurman, 38, of Fredericktown, to Stormy Marie Maberry, 30, of Fredericktown
- Christopher Charles Ball, 43, of Pilot Knob, Missouri, to Andria Marie Brownlee, 44, of Pilot Knob, Missouri
- Jerry Gilbert Pritchett Jr., 38, of Fredericktown, to Kayla Marie Hughey, 26, of Fredericktown
Marriage Licenses
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, recorder of deeds
