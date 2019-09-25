{{featured_button_text}}
MarriageLicenses
  • John William Sarvela, 26, of Stillwater, Oklahoma to Erika Renee Krahl, 27, of Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • Alexander James Strauts, 25, of Springfield, Ill to Ayla Jane Yeargain, 25, of Springfield, Ill
  • Kelsey Joseph Tucker, 38, of Fredericktown to Brittany Renee Rouse, 27, of Fredericktown
  • Andrew William Moss, 30, of Fredericktown to Taylor Lynn Nickelson, 28, of Fredericktown
  • Joshua Caleb Lucas, 25, of Patton to Karie Machele Landers, 25, of Patton

