MarriageLicenses
  • Joshua Robert Boyer, 23, of Fredericktown to Megan Rachelle Brewer, 25, of Fredericktown
  • Robert Alexander Emig, 25, of Fairview Heights, IL to Taylor Anne Lauer, 26, of St Charles
  • Todd Allen Karn, 38, of Ironton to Tina Marie Gray, 35, of Ironton
  • Seth Micahel Berry, 29, of Marquand to Robin Renee Roedel, 25, of Marquand
