Subscribe for 17¢ / day

August 26, Kelly and Randy Strong, with Main Street Martial Arts, hosted an event at Power Factory. Through the event and the Strong’s, the Fredericktown R-1 Catpack program received a donation of $1,000. 

Currently the Catpack program is providing for a total of 58 students district wide. The students received their first weekend supply of food August 31, and will continue to receive throughout the school year. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments