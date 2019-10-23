Mineral Area College is pleased to announce the hire of Dan Martin as the college’s first-ever soccer coach. He will serve as the head coach of both the men’s and women’s soccer teams at the college when they begin their inaugural season in the 2020-2021 academic year.
Martin has most recently been the associate head coach for the men’s and women’s soccer teams at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. Prior to that, he coached at the high school level as the assistant coach at Notre Dame High School and as the head coach at Cape Central High School, both in Cape Girardeau. Martin also has experience coaching club soccer for Sporting Missouri Valley in Lee’s Summit, Mo., and United Soccer Club of Southeast Missouri in Jackson, Mo.
“I am extremely excited to be named the first-ever Head Coach at Mineral Area College, this is truly an honor,” said Martin, “Starting a collegiate soccer program from the ground up will be a difficult task but one I embrace. I look forward to this challenge and can’t wait to get started.”
Martin played NCAA Division 1 soccer at University of Louisville in 2002 and 2003 following two years at State Fair Community College. He also played for a year in the U18 Scottish Premier League with Motherwell Football Club in Motherwell, Scotland. Martin spent four years on the soccer team at Christian Brothers College High School and eight years in the Tony Glavin Soccer Club, both in St. Louis.
“We’re excited to be adding Coach Martin to our staff,” said MAC Athletic Director Jim Gerwitz, “He is familiar with soccer programs from St. Louis to Southeast Missouri, which will help us attract regional talent to the MAC teams. I have confidence that this new program will have a strong start under Martin’s leadership.”
MAC announced the addition of the soccer program earlier this fall in response to the growing popularity of the sport in the region and as part of a strategy to increase both enrollment and access to higher education. The soccer teams will both compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) at the Division II level. Six scholarships will be offered for both the men’s and women’s teams. Martin will begin recruiting later this fall and will be looking to fill each roster with up to 30 athletes.
Martin has a Bachelor of Arts in sport administration from University of Louisville and an Associate of Arts from State Fair Community College.
Martin and his wife Diana have a 3-year-old daughter, Mia.
For more information about the MAC soccer program or athletics, contact Jim Gerwitz, Athletic Director at 573-518-2134. Visit MAC online at www.MineralArea.edu.
