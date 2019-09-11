{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Maryann Pratchen-Priday, 60, died August 31, 2019, in Fredericktown. She was born June 10, 1959 at Oceanside, California.

Maryann is survived by her spouse Tom Priday, her love; daughters Jessica Wheat of Fredericktown, Jamie Wheat of San Diego, California and Julie Wheat McMillan of Savannah, Georgia; her father Ronald W. Pratchen; brothers Jim Pratchen and Paul Pratchen; and grandchildren Connor Nevett of Fredericktown, and Kemper, Gideon and Adley McMillan of Savannah, Georgia.

Maryann enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, woodworking and classic cars.

Funeral services were Friday, September 6, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Ron DeGonia officiating. Interment was in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

