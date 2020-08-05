Mask up at Madison County Courthouse

The Madison County Courthouse, in compliance with a modification made to the Missouri Supreme Court Operational Directive, is now requiring masks be worn in the building.

During a meeting with the Madison County Commissioners, July 27, Judge Rob Fulton discussed the upcoming change which went into effect Aug. 1.

"This is geared towards the courthouses that are all courts like up in Farmington and the various other big cities," Judge Rob Fulton said. "But it is going to create issues here too, because whenever we have people coming in for court, the public areas are going to be there and they will be wearing masks."

Fulton said the Supreme Court says, as far as court personnel or clerks are concerned, they are to wear a mask unless they are in a private office.

"Also, in the event that any of the court personnel in the courthouse gets sick, you know gets the virus, we are supposed to go back to level zero, which is basically shut down, or level one, which is all but shut down," Fulton said. "Of course, I personally think that if anyone in the courthouse comes down with it, we probably need to shut the whole courthouse down anyway because we all interact with each other all the time."

Fulton said the bailiff will be handing out masks to anyone who does not have one, and his office has ordered another 1,000 masks to have on hand.

In agreement with Judge Fulton, the Madison County Commissioners agreed masks would be required in all public areas of the Madison County Courthouse.

As of Aug. 3, anyone entering the court house must enter on the north end, wear a mask and check in with the deputy at the top of the stairs to have his or her temperature taken. If you do not have a mask, the deputy has masks available.

As of 10 a.m., Aug. 4, the Madison County Health Department reported 19 positive cases with 2 active cases and 17 cases out of isolation.