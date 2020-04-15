Matching farmers with students to overcome labor shortages

Students looking for work and experience can then search for opportunities in their local area. These real-life on-the-job experiences can teach students necessary skills. Farmers understand the importance of social distancing, sanitizing equipment and keeping employees safe during the pandemic.

AgButler is offering this service for free through the end of June to help farmers and students gain a foothold during this crisis. Students and farmers can access the platform at AgButlerApp.org/Connection.

AgButler’s full app is still in development. Once live, AgButler will allow farmers to fill any agricultural job need with eligible workers of all ages and skill sets. AgButler CEO Kevin Johanssen anticipates that the full version of its platform will be available late 2020.

Our modern economy has never seen anything as disruptive as COVID-19. It may be months before most things get back to normal, and some things may never be quite the same. Overcoming a challenge this massive will require lots of new ideas and innovative solutions.

The entire agriculture community will need to come together to continue providing food, fuel and fiber even as the pandemic rages on. Today’s high school and college students will remember this period for the rest of their lives. They might as well be making memories of extra time spent learning and working on the farm while helping their neighbors in need.

Eric Bohl, of Columbia, Missouri, is Director of Public Affairs and Advocacy for Missouri Farm Bureau, the state's largest farm organization.

