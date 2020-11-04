Mattingly retires from health department

Betha Mattingly, RN CHNII, retired Oct. 30 from the Madison County Health Department after 43 years as a nurse.

Mattingly is currently the Day Care Consultant, Health Educator, MCH Coordinator, WIC CPA, CLC, and a close part of our health department family.

She received an Associate Degree of Science from Mineral Area College in 1975, and her Associate Degree in Nursing from Mineral Area College in 1977. She began her nursing career at Bonne Terre Hospital as a charge nurse, which was mostly geriatric patients.

In September 1978, she began working at Madison County Health Department in home health and WIC. She left in 1981 to work as charge nurse and Director of Nursing at Camelot Nursing Home until 1982.

In 1982, she went to work at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center, returned to Madison County Health Department in 1983 and worked all programs including WIC until 1997.

Mattingly then went back to St. Francois County to work the lead project and WIC until 2002. She then went to Iron County Health Department until 2005, when she returned to the Madison County Health Department.

She has touched many people’s hearts over the last 43 years with her knowledge and her big heart. She will be missed, but we know she will be busy with her first grand baby on the way this December.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0