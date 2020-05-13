May 16-22 is National Safe Boating Week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, would like to stress the importance of safe boating by making the public aware of National Safe Boating Week, which takes place May 16-22, 2020.

National Safe Boating Week is purposefully scheduled just prior to Memorial Day weekend, which many people consider the kickoff to the boating season.

“It’s important that boaters are prepared before they navigate Missouri waterways,” said Colonel Olson. “Checking your boat for the proper equipment and inspecting for any mechanical issues that may have developed over the winter months should be a standard boating practice.”

Boaters who would like an equipment inspection done by a marine trooper can contact their local troop and make that request.

Life jackets save lives and should be worn whenever possible out on the water. If not worn, a life jacket must be readily accessible for each occupant on board a vessel. For children under seven, and for the occupants of a personal watercraft underway, wearing life jackets is required.