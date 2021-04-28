May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness month

* You must possess a valid license that shows you have successfully passed an examination for the operation of a motorcycle or motortricycle in order to operate one upon any highway of this state.

* Any qualified motorcycle operator who is 26 years of age or older may operate a motorcycle or motortricycle upon any highway of this state without wearing protective headgear. This is allowed only if the motorcycle operator maintains proof of financial responsibility in accordance with Chapter 303 RSMo and is covered by a health insurance policy or other form of insurance which will provide the person with medical benefits for injuries incurred as a result of a traffic crash while operating or riding on a motorcycle or motortricycle.

* Motorcyclists are required to follow the same traffic laws as motor vehicle operators.

Car and truck drivers need to share the road with motorcyclists and keep the following in mind:

* Drivers should actively watch for motorcyclists.

* Motorcycles may look farther away than they are due to their smaller size. It is also difficult to judge the speed at which a motorcycle is traveling as it approaches.