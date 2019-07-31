As the summer reading program reaches its end, the Ozark Regional Library held a Star Wars themed Escape Room for teens of Fredericktown, July 29.
The "May the Force be With You" Escape Room created a group activity where teams had to work together to break codes, solve puzzles and answer questions to open a series of locks in order to solve a common problem in a certain time period.
"Escape rooms encourage participants to work together as a group, to capitalize on each other's strengths and to tackle creative problem solving," Youth librarian Juli Kline said "Participants also had to manage their time, concentrate and communicate with each other effectively under pressure."
Kline said her predecessor Kelsey Fitzgerald created the schedule for most of the youth programs at the library this summer. She said she believes Fitzgerald chose to end the summer with an escape room because they are fun, challenging and help to develop group problem solving skills.
While the escape room was chosen to help teach problem solving skills and challenge the youth to use their minds, it was easy to see that to the teens it was just fun.
The summer reading program has filled the summer with fun and educational entertainment for youth drawing in an average of 53 kids per week to the programs at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.
"I think it has gone exceptionally well," Kline said. "The theme for the summer reading program was 'A Universe of Stories.' Many of our youth and adult programs were space themed and this game was one that worked well with our theme and that teens seem to really enjoy."
Kline said new this year has been weekly programs geared toward older elementary and teen audiences, such as the Teen Escape Room.
"The programs for older youth, especially those that were STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) focused to align with our theme 'A Universe of Stores,' were a ton of fun," Kline said. "We explored stories about space and about the history of space exploration and then were able to test out guiding principles in creative and fun ways. I hope the library is able to continue to provide opportunities to a wide range of ages in the future."
Kline said she has seen incredible support from local businesses in addition to fruitful partnerships with community organizations and local scholars.
"The number of attendees is growing steadily each year and we have successfully diversified the types of programs offered and the ages to which we offer those programs," Kline said. "We have seen many new faces in the library and enjoyed the camaraderie and sense of community that comes along with reading together, learning together and building friendships at the library."
Kline said the goal of the summer reading program is to prevent the summer slide in school-aged children by keeping them in the practice of reading and to provide the entire community with entertaining, educational programs which instill the importance of lifelong learning.
"I hope that participants were able to explore a topic of particular interest to them, get to know someone or something about their community of which they were previously unaware, or to revel in the love of a great story," Kline said. "I also hope that youth and adults see the library as a joyful and relevant community space where they can delve into their passions and gather to absorb new skills, new perspectives and cultivate a desire to visit often."
Kline said she has met some great kids over the summer and has enjoyed the opportunity to see their creativity, problem solving and excitement every week.
"I will certainly miss having such a positive group of readers and learners in the library to participate in a very inspiring summer series," Kline said. "However, it won't be long until fall youth programming kicks up, bringing new and hopefully lots of returning youth through the library doors."
