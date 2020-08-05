Mayabb, Rodgers to wed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Philip Mayabb of Cape Girardeau and Trudy Finch of Jackson would like to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kaitlyn Paige Mayabb to Jon Samuel Rodgers. Jon is the son of Jay and Tiska Rodgers of Dexter, Missouri.

Kaitlyn is the granddaughter of the late Willard and Mary Ethel (Finch) Adams of Fredericktown and Marshal and Lena Mayabb of Arnold, Missouri. Jon is the grandson of Eva Buskey and Cliff Cook, J Rodgers, David Newell and the late Linda Newell all of Dexter.

Kaitlyn is a 2018 graduate of Central High School and attends SEMO University majoring in Middle School English. She is employed at Schnucks in Cape Girardeau.

Jon is a 2016 graduate of Dexter High School and attends SEMO University majoring in Middle School Science. He is employed at Schnucks in Cape Girardeau.

The couple will be wed April 24, 2021 in Patterson, Missouri.

