Mayor appoints City Clerk and Deputy Clerk

The Fredericktown City Council had its regularly scheduled meeting, Sept. 26.

The first order of business during regular session was the appointment of the Theresa Harbison as city clerk and Ashley Baudendistal as deputy clerk.

Next, Mayor Travis Parker nominated Brandon Brown, Garrett Watts, Alicia Hill, Jenni Shell, Kevin Kemp, Dan Stevens, Tara Hale, Katie Baldwin and Justin Sawyer for the Parks Board. The council accepted the nominations.

During the financial report John Boyd, CPA, highlighted a few numbers for the council.

Boyd said, the general fund is sitting at about $1.6 million, which is up about $40,000 from last month, which was also up from the month before.

"Sales tax continues to run at about a 7.5% increase over the prior year," Boyd said. "We have another $88,000 brought into the general fund in the month of August. Last year, this time, it was near $77,000. We are, for the year, about $62,000 up from where we were at this point last year and even that was up almost 9% from the year before that."

Boyd said, Prop P sales tax is also up about $25,000 from where it was last year at this time, a 6.5% increase.

The council then passed three ordinances. The first increases the uniform allowance for city workers. The second amends the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget for operations. The third ordinance adopts the 2022-2023 budget for operations.

The council then went into closed session for one personnel matter.

During work session business, the council approved street closures for Miracles on Main Street, Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. as well as the use of Azalea Park for Light Up Azalea Park, from Nov. 21 until the first weekend in January.

Tara Hale, representing the Miracles on Main Street organizers, said the event will be similar to last year, with hopes of adding a few new things, and the parade will run the same route.

Next, Parker brought up the topic of the Fredericktown High School resuming the homecoming parade next school year. He said, this was just an item he wanted to mention so it was on the minds of the council. This is a topic the school is looking into and would like to see it return to the community.

The council then approved a request to have Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. There will be no street closures with this event. Instead vendors will set up along the sidewalks downtown.

Next, the council approved multiple travel requests. Several emergency repair requests were also approved. The damage was due to a lightening storm and the costs will be covered by insurance.

A public hearing was set for 5:15 p.m., Oct. 11 regarding a subdivision, land split, of land at 212 Kingsbury. The request is to split one lot into four lots.

The final order of business in work session was a request to purchase soccer goals to replace the ones destroyed by flood waters.

After some discussion, the council voted to purchase goals from Epic Sports in the amount of $14,103.10. The council chose to go with this bid because of the higher quality of the nets. This includes 5 sets of goals in various sizes.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will immediately follow the 5:30 p.m. work session, Oct. 11 at City Hall.