Mayor signs "Suicide Prevention Week" proclamation

The Fredericktown City Council met for multiple purposes, Sept. 14 including the signing of a proclamation, a public hearing and the regular bi-monthly meeting.
Mayor Kelly Korokis started the evening by signing a Suicide Prevention Proclamation.
"This proclamation recognizes suicide as a national and statewide public health problem, suicide prevention as a national and statewide responsibility and designates Sept. 6 through Sept. 12 as National Suicide Prevention Week in Fredericktown," the proclamation reads. "This week overlaps World Suicide Prevention Day, Sept. 10, recognized internationally and supported by the World Health Organization."
According to the proclamation, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and 2nd leading cause of death among individuals between the age of 15 and 34. In 2018, the last year national data is available, 1,230 people died from suicide in Missouri and 48,000 died in the United States with 1.4 million suicide attempts.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention urges us to recognize suicide as preventable, acknowledge that no single program or effort is appropriate for all communities, encourage initiatives, promote awareness, and develop and implement strategies to increase access to quality mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention services.
At 5:15 p.m., a public hearing was opened for comments regarding the proposed property tax rates. The current 2020 tax rates increased with real estate assessed valuation going from $28,265,501 to $28,902,849, an increase of 2.25% and personal property assessed valuation increasing 1.37% from 7,168,079 to 7,266,274.
The proposed rate would be a total of 0.8721 per $100 of assessed valuation with 0.7432 going to general fund and 0.1289 to the park fund.
Revenues would equal $268,809 for general and $45,622 for parks, if all taxes are collected.
During work session business, Madison County Chamber of Commerce President Tessa Rehkop requested approval to hold pop-up shops around the square on Small Business Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 28.
Rehkop said all the vendors would be kept on the sidewalks with no street closures need. The council approved the request.
The Madison County MU Extension requested the city purchase $500 of maps. The council approved the request.
The Fredericktown Fire Department requested approval to purchase a gear extractor and dryer along with other protective gear in the amount of $38,840 which would be reimbursed through CARES Act funding already approved by the Madison County Commissioners. The council approved the request.
Next, the council approved a request from Waste Water Supervisor Vince Grieshaber to replace a Dodge bearing in the amount of $22,240.
The annual cost of supplementation to the Code Book from General Code was also approved. It is estimated to cost between $2,179 and $2,501.
Fredericktown JROTC requested use of the SRT site for its rescheduled Raider event. JROTC Cadet Jarett Hargis said it is expected 12 teams from 10 schools will attend the event. He said social distancing would be used and masks would be utilized when social distancing could not be. The previous event was scheduled for March 28 with the council's approval. The council approved the new date of Oct. 3.
Before going into closed session for one real estate and one contract matter, the council sent a recommendation from Building Inspector Richard Macke regarding accessory buildings and swimming pools and their location on the lot, to the planning and zoning commission.
During regular session, the council passed four ordinances and one resolution.
The first ordinance passed executed an agreement between the City of Fredericktown and Christopher and Sherri Brown relative to the sale of real estate in the Business Park.
The attached contract says the Brown's, who are in the business of installing guttering and rental of storage facilities, desire to expand their current operations located in Patton.
The second ordinance voluntarily annexed approximately 1,669.72 acres of land located in Township 33 North, Range 7 East of the Fifth Principal Meridian. The annexation is the next step needed to move forward with the possibility of forming a TIF, which has been requested by Missouri Cobalt.
The resolution passed by the council was also regarding the possible TIF. It authorized the request for proposals for the Proposed Redevelopment Area.
The third ordinance passed authorized Korokis to execute an agreement between the city and the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission relative to CARES Act Funds for the airport.
The final ordinance passed was to set the tax levy at $0.7432 for general and $0.1289 for parks as discussed in the public hearing.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is Sept. 28 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
