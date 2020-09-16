Mayor signs "Suicide Prevention Week" proclamation

Next, the council approved a request from Waste Water Supervisor Vince Grieshaber to replace a Dodge bearing in the amount of $22,240.

The annual cost of supplementation to the Code Book from General Code was also approved. It is estimated to cost between $2,179 and $2,501.

Fredericktown JROTC requested use of the SRT site for its rescheduled Raider event. JROTC Cadet Jarett Hargis said it is expected 12 teams from 10 schools will attend the event. He said social distancing would be used and masks would be utilized when social distancing could not be. The previous event was scheduled for March 28 with the council's approval. The council approved the new date of Oct. 3.

Before going into closed session for one real estate and one contract matter, the council sent a recommendation from Building Inspector Richard Macke regarding accessory buildings and swimming pools and their location on the lot, to the planning and zoning commission.

During regular session, the council passed four ordinances and one resolution.

The first ordinance passed executed an agreement between the City of Fredericktown and Christopher and Sherri Brown relative to the sale of real estate in the Business Park.