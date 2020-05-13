MCCC awards scholarships

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce chose four Madison County seniors to receive a $500 scholarship.
Madison Bowman and Lidia Myers were chosen from Fredericktown High School and Jack Lin and Coy Bailey were chosen from Marquand-Zion High School.
The four were chosen by a blind judging process with the scholarship committee unaware of who wrote each application.
Myers plans to attend the University of Missouri and pursue a degree in biochemistry.
"One of the ways I can use my degree is to become a medical professional, specifically an epidemiologist," Myers said. "An epidemiologist helps to study patterns with diseases to help promote prevention and better understand risk factors."
Myers said she could also use her degree in agriculture by studying genetically modified organisms, studying raw products being turned into consumable products or to help better crop yield.
Bowman plans to attend Mineral Area College to attain her certification as an Emergency Medical Technician and then complete her degree requirements to become a paramedic.
"This career will allow me to act on what I believe I have been called to do as well as provide me with great opportunities to serve people in my own community," Bowman said. "Through this, I hope to make a connection and help the members in our great community."
Lin is planning to attend Evangel University in Springfield and major in applied mathematics.
"With an applied mathematics degree I can work as an engineer and eventually I plan to work at NASA," Lin said. "Being an engineer requires skills needed for construction but also knowledge in mathematics."
Lin said his education has the potential to make Madison County a better place to live by offering skills to help build bridges, highways, homes, work offices and even rebuild old playground equipment.
"Additionally, by simply furthering my education, I can help increase the post high school statistics in my county and inspire other students to pursue a college degree," Lin said.
Bailey is planning to attend Missouri Welding Institute to become a Master Pipe Fitter.
"Every day the people of Madison County pass over bridges, drive from one town to another, walk into schools and businesses, and take their children to play at one of the local parks without giving much thought to accessibility or safety," Bailey said. "However, behind every building, bridge, road or jungle gym there is an art of a weld fusing metals together to keep it safe and functional for the community."
Bailey said he has always been active in the community, and he joined Marquand Fire Department at a young age.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
