MCCC awards scholarships

Lin is planning to attend Evangel University in Springfield and major in applied mathematics.

"With an applied mathematics degree I can work as an engineer and eventually I plan to work at NASA," Lin said. "Being an engineer requires skills needed for construction but also knowledge in mathematics."

Lin said his education has the potential to make Madison County a better place to live by offering skills to help build bridges, highways, homes, work offices and even rebuild old playground equipment.

"Additionally, by simply furthering my education, I can help increase the post high school statistics in my county and inspire other students to pursue a college degree," Lin said.

Bailey is planning to attend Missouri Welding Institute to become a Master Pipe Fitter.

"Every day the people of Madison County pass over bridges, drive from one town to another, walk into schools and businesses, and take their children to play at one of the local parks without giving much thought to accessibility or safety," Bailey said. "However, behind every building, bridge, road or jungle gym there is an art of a weld fusing metals together to keep it safe and functional for the community."

Bailey said he has always been active in the community, and he joined Marquand Fire Department at a young age.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.