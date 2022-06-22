MCCC celebrates a growing community

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its 5th ribbon cutting of 2022, last week, as Thrive and Shine celebrated its new name and new ownership.

The business, previously Explore Nutrition, now offers more options and slightly lower prices but still provides great tasting shakes and teas. New items include delicious smoothies, smoothie bowls and much more.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 6th ribbon cutting of the year this Thursday, June 23, at 1 p.m., at the Madison County Health Department. The health department moved to its new location more than a year ago but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was not able to celebrate until now. The event, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., will consist of tours, booths, giveaways, the ribbon cutting and more.