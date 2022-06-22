 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MCCC celebrates a growing community

  • 0
Thrive and Shine Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Thrive Nutrition, June 17. Owner Chandra Simpson cuts the ribbon with a little help from her son Beckett. 

 Victoria Kemper

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its 5th ribbon cutting of 2022, last week, as Thrive and Shine celebrated its new name and new ownership.

The business, previously Explore Nutrition, now offers more options and slightly lower prices but still provides great tasting shakes and teas. New items include delicious smoothies, smoothie bowls and much more. 

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 6th ribbon cutting of the year this Thursday, June 23, at 1 p.m., at the Madison County Health Department. The health department moved to its new location more than a year ago but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was not able to celebrate until now. The event, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., will consist of tours, booths, giveaways, the ribbon cutting and more.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Roping good time

Roping good time

The Fredericktown Lions Club Rodeo is returning to town June 17-18 for its 58th year of cowboy competition.

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Nathan Quinn Caldwell, 32, of Fredericktown, to Emily Dianne Peters, 30, of FredericktownHayden William Helvey, 24, of Ironton, to Haylee Rene…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

QCD: Randi Sue Woodring & husband to Randi Sue Woodring & husbandWD: Bertha M. McMasters - Trustee to Bertha M. McMasters - TrusteesWD…

Pat J. (Frey) Allgier

Pat J. (Frey) Allgier

Pat J. (Frey) Allgier, 73, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022. She was born October 11, 1948 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Harold and Esther (Ed…

Charles J. Tinnin

Charles J. Tinnin

Charles J. Tinnin, 87, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Fredericktown. He was born June 24, 1934 in Perry County, Missouri the son of Leo and D…

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

Monday, June 6, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on May 23, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First Dis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News