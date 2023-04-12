The Madison County Chamber of Commerce focused on giving back during this month's luncheon, April 6.

Local non profits were invited to come out and tell the members a little bit about their organizations. The group heard from Madison County Recovery Allies, Patriotic Response and Emergency Planning, Madison County Workshop, HEROES Mentor Program, CASA of the Parkland, Madison & Iron County Relay for Life, SMTS, Madison County Feed the Families, East Missouri Action Agency and Furever Paws and Claws.

Each organization was given five minutes to talk, but you could tell it was a hard task. The passion for each project could be felt by the room. Each individual spoke about his or her cause, and it was difficult to keep it to just five minutes. However, the packed room did not seem to mind as they eagerly learned about each group.

"Our community has some great non-profit organizations, and as one ourselves, we wanted to take some time to highlight a few of them," MCCC Executive Director Tessa Rehkop said. "These are just a fraction of the great organizations in our community. Madison County is truly a great place to live, work and play."