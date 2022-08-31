MCCC holds ribbon cutting for FHS track

Friday, the community was finally able to celebrate the completion of the newly installed Fredericktown High School track.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Fredericktown R-I School District held a ribbon cutting for the new track before the first FHS football game of the year. Everyone was excited to celebrate the moment which took extensive planning over the last few years.

"The track renovation project turned out fantastic," FHS Principal Craig Gibbs said. "Byrne & Jones Co., along with Hoener Associates Architects, delivered a top notch product for our community."

Before being able to work on the track, the district had to make improvements to the football field in order to protect the new track from potential damage. Once the field was complete, and football season ended, work on the track immediately began.

Now that they are completed, the track and football field are a show piece that can be seen by everyone who drives past the school.

Superintendent Chadd Starkey said, students were a big reason in choosing the track as the next project.

During the last three or four track seasons Fredericktown has had multiple all-conference and sectional qualifying track athletes, including Patrick Sikes, Marshall Long, Alex Sikes, Blaine Fingers, and Linley Rehkop who made it to the state track meet. These students did not have a track to train on because the old track was not regulation size.

The field and track were both from the 1970s and ready for an update.

Starkey said the track and field project is not only for the students, but also for the community. Now that the track is complete, the district is going to make it available to the community.

"We are really excited for our student body, student athletes, and community members to get a chance to utilize this new track," Gibbs said. "There are so many people to thank for this project. It started with a vision from the Fredericktown Foundation, and then the Board of Education committed to bringing the vision to reality. Our students and community will have a state of the art facility for many years to come."