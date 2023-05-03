The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the new location and new management of The Glass Slipper. The store, located on South Main Street, is also the new home of H.O.P.E.

Amber McCutcheon said, the two organizations will be even stronger under the same roof.

"With H.O.P.E. you are dealing with survivors of sexual abuse, misuse and trauma, and we know that the only thing a perpetrator fears is confidence," McCutcheon said. "If we can plant seeds of confidence and normalize having conversations with girls, and guys, as they come in to have a shopping experience, it's not in their face by no means, but we want to normalize where so many have been desensitized and downplay it."

McCutcheon said, she wants every shopper at The Glass Slipper to feel confident in their own skin.

"It's not the dresses or the suits that make these men and women fabulous," McCutcheon said. "They were fabulous when they walked in. But if they can feel confident through just putting a piece of clothing on, then we're all for that because we feel like that is something that can grow into more."

The Glass Slipper used to be located on West Main Street but is now more centrally located in the court square on South Main Street. The store offers a beautiful shopping environment and more than 500 dresses from size 0 to 30. There is also a small selection of shoes, jewelry and men's attire.

"We are intentional about the quality and about the quantity that we're going to keep in stock so that it's worth your trip," McCutcheon said. "It really is a resource for everyone. It doesn't matter age or size.

The menswear is by donation, meaning there are no set prices. However, the dresses have a minimal cost, with the high end of $50 for a new, with tags gown.

"We're finding some fabulous deals to be able to bring in to make your shopping easy, but also affordable," McCutcheon said. "We are taking donations. Prom season is kind of going and we're not just prom.We want to be open all year long."

McCutcheon said, she would love to be able to give all the dresses away at no cost, but the rent has to be paid.

"So, if you have a semi formal or formal event, if you have a wedding or fundraiser, or gala, or just a party you're going to go to and you want to dress in something fun, make an appointment and come shop with us," McCutcheon said. "Like I said, we want to normalize it. That is why it's for everyone because when we can do that then the ones who really do need it will not feel like it is a handout. Which it's not. It is really a resource for everyone."

If you would like to make an appointment or a donation to The Glass Slipper, you can contact them at 844-287-9467.

Find The Glass Slipper on Facebook for more information.