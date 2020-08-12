MCCC talks Freakytown, Small Business Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly meeting Aug. 6 via Zoom.

President Tessa Rehkop started the meeting by welcoming everyone and saying how much she missed seeing everyone during this time. She then moved on to talk about the future of some upcoming chamber events.

"Freakytown is a germ nightmare, pun intended, and with the fear of COVID-19 spreading like a zombie apocalypse we are having to rethink the event," Rehkop said. "It's become so popular that it's almost impossible to practice social distancing and then add in the aspect of passing out candy."

Rehkop said Halloween falls on a Saturday this year and if the City of Fredericktown decides to hold trick-or-treating that night there may be extra activities for kids that evening.

"Maybe some kind of scavenger hunt or drive-through trick-or-treating," Rehkop said. "I'd really like to see a lot of homes decorated for Halloween so we can at least drive around and enjoy Halloween that way. We are open to ideas."

Rehkop encourage the members to think of alternative ways to have the event in a safe way so it would not have to be canceled all together.