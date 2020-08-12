MCCC talks Freakytown, Small Business Saturday

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly meeting Aug. 6 via Zoom.
President Tessa Rehkop started the meeting by welcoming everyone and saying how much she missed seeing everyone during this time. She then moved on to talk about the future of some upcoming chamber events.
"Freakytown is a germ nightmare, pun intended, and with the fear of COVID-19 spreading like a zombie apocalypse we are having to rethink the event," Rehkop said. "It's become so popular that it's almost impossible to practice social distancing and then add in the aspect of passing out candy."
Rehkop said Halloween falls on a Saturday this year and if the City of Fredericktown decides to hold trick-or-treating that night there may be extra activities for kids that evening.
"Maybe some kind of scavenger hunt or drive-through trick-or-treating," Rehkop said. "I'd really like to see a lot of homes decorated for Halloween so we can at least drive around and enjoy Halloween that way. We are open to ideas."
Rehkop encourage the members to think of alternative ways to have the event in a safe way so it would not have to be canceled all together.
"We're also determined to hold Small Business Saturday again this year," Rehkop said. "COVID-19 has probably hit small business the hardest and we want to support them on one of the busiest shopping days in Fredericktown all year."
Rehkop said, since this is partly an outdoor event with the pop up shops, it should not be hard to practice social distancing.
"As far as the indoor shops, we'll need to stay six feet apart and enforce building capacities," Rehkop said. "We'll also encourage wearing masks, but that's up to each individual store's policy."
Rehkop said the event itself will be a little different this year.
"It was a little confusing last year because there were separate organizers for the pop up shops and the passport program," Rehkop said. "This year, we are combining them. You'll be able to find all the information for the day on the Madison County Chamber of Commerce's website and social media as well as having a brochure."
If anyone is interested in being a part of the pop up shops or the passport program please email info@madisoncountycc.com
Executive Director of Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission Jeremy Tanz was this month's speaker.
Tanz said the Madison County Commissioners would be approving the CARES Act Funding on Aug. 10.
Madison County received an allocation through the State of Missouri in the amount of $1,418,164 and used SEMO RPC to aid in administering the funds.
The next meeting of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce will be at 11:30 a.m., Sept. 3 via Zoom.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
