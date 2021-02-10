MCCC's first meeting of the year

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce met for its first luncheon of 2021, Feb. 4.

The meeting had a great turnout with 26 people in attendance at the Black River Electric Cooperative meeting room. There was a 30 people maximum due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"When we met together at our first board planning meeting it was unanimous that we all wanted to begin meeting in person again," MCCC President Beth Simmons said.

Philip Pierce, CPA from Kenneth Pierce, CPA presented tax and financial information both personal and business. Kent Marler from New Era Bank talked about Paycheck Protection Loans and how much money has been given from the Small Business Association to our area.

Simmons said she thought both programs were very informative and full of information all of the members could find useful.

"Benefits of chamber membership are hard to reach their potential when we can't get together for networking and collaboration," Simmons said. "That is why it was decided if a member paid dues in 2020, they will not be charged for 2021. We want to get back to the excitement and growth we were seeing pre-COVID."