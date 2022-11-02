 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDowell family has reunion

The family of James W. and Mary McDowell held their annual family get together. It was held October 23, 2022 at Teen Town in Fredericktown.

Those present were Norma Helm, Don McDowell, Susan McDowell Wagen, John McDowell, Donnie McDowell, Rich Carey, Paige McDowell, Mary McDowell, Rusty McDowell, Suzie and Alex Lemen (friends of Susan), Wade Wilson, Steve and Tina Wienecke, Amy and Autumn McDowell, Gina and Makayla Morris, Tony Helm, Kimmy Helm, Richard McDowell, Shirley and Melissa Barton, Haley Coomer, George McDowell, Marilyn Flanagan. 

We had a good time visiting and telling stories. We enjoyed some good food. 

The next reunion will be October 22, 2023. Doors open at 11 a.m.

