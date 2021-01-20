MCHD administering COVID-19 vaccine this week

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams issued a statewide health order Jan. 14 regarding the vaccination of individuals in Phase 1A, Phase 1B - Tier 1, and Phase 1B - Tier 2. The order outlines who can be vaccinated as part of the state’s determined phases and applies to those administering the federally-funded COVID-19 vaccines.

For more information regarding the phases visit https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/

The statement from Department of Health and Senior Services said although initial tiers within Phase 1B are being activated, there are currently not enough vaccines for everyone included in these groups.

"As additional supplies arrive, this activation will allow for the greatest vaccine coverage where it is most needed," The statement said. "It will also allow vaccinators and organizations to continue planning effectively for future tiers and phases."