You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
MCHD groundbreaking
0 comments

MCHD groundbreaking

{{featured_button_text}}
MCHD Groundbreaking Ceremony

A groundbreaking ceremony was held, June 1, for work to begin at the new Madison County Health Department building located located at 105 Armory St. The building formerly housed the Renal Advantage, Inc. Care Center dialysis service. Pictured, from left, are Dan Tilk, Renee Sargent-Harrison, Bob Grundmann, MCHD Board Member Angie Souden, Alica White, Tissy Ramsey, Becky McFarland, Janell Rehkop, Abby Weekley, MCHD Administrator Becky Hunt, Jackie Berry, Jenny Sikes, Teresa Rehkop, Amy Koester, Jes Francis, Betha Mattingly, Mindy Montgomery, Wes Royer, MCHD Board Chairman Joe Brewen, and District 2 Commissioner Larry Kemp.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Over 33,000 served
Democrat News

Over 33,000 served

In March, when schools were closed and uncertainty filled the hearts of the community, Director of Food Service Sherri Reed and her amazing te…

Voting location change
Democrat News

Voting location change

The voting location for the June 2, 2020 Municipal General Election is changed from the Armory to Follis Place, 702 Plaza D., next to Follis &…

+2
Purrs and kisses
Democrat News

Purrs and kisses

Hannah Lewis has wanted to be a veterinarian since she was a little girl and now that she has been accepted into the University of Missouri's …

+2
Flocking good time
Democrat News

Flocking good time

Pink flamingo sightings have been popping up all over town as Madison and Iron County Relay for Life continue their fundraising efforts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News