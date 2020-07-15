MCHD Health Notes
MCHD Health Notes

HealthNotes

The Madison County License office is open from 7:30 to 5:00 Monday – Friday.

ALL IMMUNIZATIONS ARE NOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.  PLEASE CALL 573-783-2747 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.

Monday, July 20,  

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21, 

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 23, 

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 24, 

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you have any questions regarding the clinics or services provided through the Madison County Health Dept., please feel free to call 783-2747 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All services are provided on a non-discriminatory basis in compliance with the Missouri Department of Health.

