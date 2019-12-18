{{featured_button_text}}
HealthNotes

The Madison County License office is open from 7:30 to 5:30 Monday – Friday. 

FLU SHOTS ARE NOW AVAILABLE 7:00-11:30 THEN 1:00 TO 5:00 DAILY. 

Monday, December 23,

Office hours from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 24,

Closed in observance of Christmas Eve.

Wednesday, December 25,

Closed in observance of Christmas Day.

Thursday, December 26,

WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. then 1:00 to 4:15 p.m.  For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747.

Friday, December 27,

Office hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you have any questions regarding the clinics or services provided through the Madison County Health Dept., please feel free to call 783-2747 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All services are provided on a non-discriminatory basis in compliance with the Missouri Department of Health.

