HealthNotes

FLU SHOTS available 7-11:30 THEN 1-5 DAILY.

Office will be closed from 12:30 to 1:00 for lunch 

Monday, January 21,

Closed for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.

Tuesday, January 22,

WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. then 1:00 to 4:15 p.m.  For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747Wednesday, January 23,

WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. then 1:00 to 4:15 p.m.  For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747.

Visually Impaired Program: Reading of the Democrat News to audio tape from 8:30 to 11:30 am.  If interested in volunteering or more information, please contact Janell Rehkop or Teresa Rehkop at 783-2747.

Thursday, January 24,

 WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Clinic from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. then 1:00 to 4:15 p.m.  For more information or to make an appointment please contact Alica White or Abigail Meza at 783-2747.

Friday, January 25,

Office hours from7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you have any questions regarding the clinics or services provided through the Madison County Health Dept., please feel free to call 783-2747 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All services are provided on a non-discriminatory basis in compliance with the Missouri Department of Health.

